Team Biden Is Weirdly Cagey About Who's Advising Him on Race

As presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden enjoys a growing pool of top talent— from longtime advisers and close aides to on-camera surrogates—to help him craft and disseminate nearly every facet of his political agenda against President Trump.

But when it comes to his Black Lives Matter brain trust—individuals who the former vice president relies on to inform his thinking about the movement that’s shaping the national dialogue around race—his campaign is hesitant to reveal who’s doing the work behind the scenes.

The Daily Beast sought to obtain basic information about the network Biden is consulting to address concerns brought forward by activists and allies supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement and related racial justice causes. Pressed several times for a list of names or groups, within his own team or externally through Biden’s decades-long network, the campaign opted for a boilerplate statement.

"Vice President Biden believes we need to reform, train, and invest in the programs we know work to help and protect communities,” National Press Secretary Jamal Brown said in a statement. “At the same time, he knows we need to invest in funding for schools, summer programs, and mental health and substance abuse treatment separate from funding for policing, so that our officers can focus on the job of policing.”

“Congressional Democrats have put forward a plan. Now it is up to Donald Trump and Republicans to step up. It’s clear we need reform but we haven’t seen any proposals from Trump - just attacks and attempts to divide our country.”

A senior Biden adviser said in a text message that all of his advisers “advise on a range of issues.”

In late May, the campaign made a high-profile hire by bringing on former Obama campaign and White House alum Karine Jean-Pierre as a senior adviser to work on a range of issues, including those facing key communities like Black voters, women, and progressives. Jean-Pierre did not respond when asked whether she is advising the Biden campaign on the Black Lives Matter movement specifically.

But questions for increased transparency within the Biden campaign come as the candidate himself has sought to make a stark, public contrast with Trump on racial justice issues. As the president tried to militarize police in an attempt to crackdown on protests against institutional racism following George Floyd’s death, Biden endeavored to take on a counselor-in-chief role, including visiting with peaceful protesters in Delaware and meeting privately with Floyd’s family in Houston.

“Now is the time for racial justice,” Biden said in an emotional video offering his condolences. “That’s the answer we must give to our children when they ask why. Because when there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America.”

On Monday night during a fundraiser, Biden condemned the fact that “systemic racism still affects every part of our society,” an acknowledgment he often offers in public and private events. But when it comes to who, specifically, helped craft that language—or any of the other efforts he has undertaken regarding criminal justice, police brutality, or the Black Lives Matter movement broadly in the past several weeks, the answer is less clear.

In releasing his “Lift Every Voice” plan for Black America in May, Biden was equally vague, writing in a statement, “I look forward to making it a reality with the help of lawmakers, community leaders, and families across the country who aspire to the dream of Dr. King.”

But the campaign has yet to release names of individuals who have Biden’s ear on the cause. The opaque nature also runs counter to more transparent public statements they have released touting new hires or top leaders on an array of other areas.

Earlier in the primary, while Biden was one of several Democratic contenders, his team released several lists of key hires in battleground states, including paragraph-long descriptions in some cases of new aides’ background and roles. Members of his staff have also promoted new digital hires with specific aides called out by name. Most recently, the campaign released a list of people in charge of running the vice presidential search committee.