Team from Bloomington South advances in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition

Bloomington High School South has been named the Indiana winner in a national competition to use STEM — science, technology, engineering, math — to help solve environmental problems.

The South team of eight students — Xavier Kloss, Dianna Ochoa Lynch, Kennan Hunter, Grace Choi, Natali Sarraf, Kyle Davis, Sean Borneman, and Brooke Liao — have made a shade for outdoor light fixtures.

Called “Night Shade” and made of recycled materials, the shade sits atop a light fixture and “redirects light onto the ground rather than into the atmosphere,” according to project details.

Light pollution of night skies “halves bird and insect populations and creates dangerous migratory conditions,” a South study reports.

“Streetlamps contribute more to light pollution than any other municipal source, including in our city, which is a migratory hotspot.”

As a state winner, the BHS South team has received a video production kit from the sponsor of the national competition, Samsung, to “document their project and produce a three-minute video demonstrating how they are using STEM to address the community issue raised in their lesson plan."

The South team has until midnight, March 7 to submit their video. If chosen as the national winner, the group will be “recognized as visionaries for driving sustainable change” and awarded “an additional $50,000 prize package that includes Samsung Energy Star technology,” the company said.

Last year, a team from South won $100,000 in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition after creating a heat-reflecting white paint.

