I-TEAM: Browns Stadium repairs update
City of Cleveland makes progress on stadium repairs
City of Cleveland makes progress on stadium repairs
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines of the week. First up is the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. This carries massive implications for the Browns both this year and in the future given what they gave up for Watson, and Charles takes us inside the Browns front office to shed light on some of the decisions that led them to this point, including who is to blame for some of the roster's shortcomings. Later, the trio react to the Bills firing OC Ken Dorsey and discuss how this season went south for a team that was expected to be in Super Bowl contention. The group discuss Josh Allen and his apparent regression, the leadership of Sean McDermott and what the future of the Bills could hold if they continue to struggle. Finally, the hosts discuss the Jets and how Robert Saleh's continued defense of Zach Wilson could cause issues in the locker room. Jori analyzes Saleh's media strategy and points out that while Saleh is appeasing both Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he could start to lose the team's faith if the Jets continue to lose.
Jedrick Wills Jr. has not played since Nov. 5 due to an MCL injury in his right knee.
The Chargers quarterback suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
If you've been thinking about hosting your own mini data center or need to stream 1,333 Netflix 4K programs at once, Google Fiber has the answer.
The Titans rallied from a 14-point hole late in the fourth quarter, while Tommy DeVito mounted a game-winning drive for the Giants.
Patrick Mahomes knew his tirade on Sunday wasn't a good look.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.
"There are specific moments in celebrity culture that have been really influential in the sneaker world and have opened up new paradigms for shoes," a "sneakerhead" tells Yahoo.
Things haven't always gone smoothly for Dallas in the Dak Prescott era, which is why beating a high-caliber Eagles team on Sunday was so important.
Surfaceink, a company that got its start as Apple's key hardware engineering partner after the return of Steve Jobs as CEO, is being acquired by PwC, the professional services firm that provides accounting, management consultancy, IT and more to its enterprise customers. The company has around 50 employees in the Bay Area and all of them will be joining PwC as part of the deal. Surfaceink will also be bringing on work it has in progress with existing customers while also working with PwC on winning new business.
Most warm jackets are super bulky, but this shirt jacket keeps warmth in so well that it may just be the best insulated jacket ever.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold choice at the end of their game. Was it the right call?
The Chiefs are complaining about an obvious penalty being called a penalty.
The Bills took an early lead but the Chiefs tied it in the fourth quarter.
Lawrence is just six days removed from a high ankle sprain.
Stroud was under constant pressure from the Jets defensive front before his exit.
This was an all-time go-ahead touchdown in a critical game. Until it wasn't.
The Chiefs couldn't bring down Josh Allen.