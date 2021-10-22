Northampton, MA --News Direct-- The Home Depot

On Thursday, Oct. 14, The Home Depot Foundation beautified a community space at a permanent housing facility for veterans facing homelessness in Detroit, Michigan. Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, was onsite to landscape and create this new green space while following all CDC and government safety guidelines.

Associates from across Detroit completed various projects including mulching, planting flowers and performing hedge care. They also added patio benches, installed grills and built picnic tables and fire pits. These additional amenities will create spaces for residents to bond and help forge a greater sense of community.

This veteran housing facility is operated by Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries and is part of the community's efforts to end veteran homelessness. The community is driving this work in partnership with Built for Zero, a national initiative to end homelessness, with support from The Home Depot Foundation and the Rocket Community Fund. The facility offers new apartments with kitchenettes, upgraded fixtures and renovated common areas to meet the needs of our nation’s heroes.

This day of service follows a $750,000 commitment from The Home Depot Foundation and the Rocket Community Fund earlier this year to support facility renovations. As a company that values service, The Home Depot Foundation is honored to help support community members who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and is working to ensure those in need have a safe, stable place to call home.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/team-depot-associates-beautify-community-green-space-for-detroit-veterans-968680451