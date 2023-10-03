I-TEAM: New email provides more on university’s response following employee’s arrest in sex sting

We’re learning more about a former University of Dayton (UD) professor arrested in a statewide human trafficking sting.

News Center 7 first reported on Michael Masterson’s arrest on Monday. Today, the I-Team’s lead investigator John Bedell uncovered new information and looked into the problem of human trafficking in the Miami Valley.

Masterson was an administrator at UD and one of 160 people arrested in the statewide sting, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost confirmed Monday.

“The Director of Excellence at the University of Dayton was one of the ‘johns’ charged. And candidly, I am shocked by the number of educated, disciplined, successful people that turned up in these stings like him. They know better,” Yost told Bedell in a one-on-one interview.

The university called Masterson a “former faculty member” in a statement to News Center 7 Monday. They also said they don’t “comment on individual personnel matters or ongoing investigations.” Since then, the university has refused to answer any follow-up questions on Masterson.

Since then, the I-Team has obtained a new email from the dean of UD’s business school. In the email, the dean wrote to some students, saying that “the University has no indication the allegations against Masterson are connected to his prior employment here or that any unlawful behavior occurred on campus or with students.”

In that same email, the dean said Masterson began teaching School of Business Administration in August 2022 and directed an experimental learning program.

“Right now, we are focused on ensuring a positive educational experience for you as our students. A faculty member has been chosen to fulfill the instructional needs of our students in all the courses impacted by Mr. Masterson’s departure, and another faculty member will take over the administrative-related responsibilities he had,” the email read.

The I-Team is still working to confirm whether Masterson was on university time when he was arrested in Montgomery County last Wednesday. He’s been accused of trying to buy sex.

Two sources told the I-Team that he was teaching at UD as recently as the day after his arrest.

Bedell spoke with Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck on Tuesday. While he couldn’t speak on the specifics of any cases tied to the sting, he did say his deputies took part in the operation.

“Human trafficking is so difficult to deal with,” Streck said.

He said human trafficking is prominent enough in our area that it led to the creation of the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Much like the drug trade, Dayton’s location makes it “vulnerable” to sex trafficking and forced labor because we’re within a day’s drive of many major cities.

“For some reason, we have to figure out socially why we have so many people that are addicted to these substances, why we have so many people who are using prostitution and bringing it here,” Streck said.