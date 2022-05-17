I-TEAM: Former Fairborn ROTC coordinator indicted on more than 80 sex, drug charges

A former Fairborn ROTC coordinator arrested earlier this month will face criminal charges following an indictment on over 80 charges, including sex and drug crimes.

A Greene County grand jury handed up a secret indictment of 83 counts against Eriks Fricsons, 52, on Friday, online court records show. The indictment became public Tuesday after Fricsons was served a copy of the indictment.

Fricsons was indicted on 40 counts of sexual battery, 40 counts of pandering sexual oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana, according online court records.

The alleged incidents back to April 2021, according to online court records.

Following his arrest earlier this month, Fairborn Police told News Center 7 that the allegations against Fricsons involved an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile student at Fairborn High School.

District officials announced his arrest and resignation May 6, saying that the district was cooperating with police during their investigation.

Court records show that a search warrant was executed on Fricsons’ home and detectives found approximately 50 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Fricsons is currently booked in the Greene County Jail. His bond is set at $750,085, according to online jail records.

His next court appearance is not known.