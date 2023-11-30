Here is the team helping mayor-elect Stephanie Terry ready for Jan. 1, select dept. heads

Evansville Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry introduces her transition team during a press conference at Ford Center in Downtown Evansville, Ind., Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2023.

EVANSVILLE — Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry officially announced the members of her transition team this week.

Terry said the team will help vet members of the new administration, such as department heads, as well as those with positions on boards and commissions.

The group will also work to finalize Terry's plan for the next 100 days.

Bob Jones (Co-Chair)

Bob Jones

Bob Jones, former chairman and CEO of Old National Bank, has a long history of involvement with local government.

Most prominently, ONB stepped forward as a multi-million dollar investor in the Hilton DoubleTree convention hotel Downtown, enabling the project to be completed.

When he retired from ONB, both Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel commented on their relationship with Jones.

The Rev. Adrian Brooks (Co-Chair)

The Rev. Adrian Brooks

The Rev. Adrian Brooks is the pastor at Memorial Baptist Church.

Brooks has a history of advocacy in the Evansville community, often speaking before City Council on issues that impact the Fourth Ward, where his church is located.

He also created the Memorial Community Development Corp.

Josh Armstrong

Josh Armstrong is the senior vice president of Economic Development of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

He previously served as the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District for EREP.

Melanie Atwood

Melanie Atwood is the Chief Advancement Officer at the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corp., which includes serving as the EVSC Foundation president.

Atwood previously established Gilda's Club, which is now Cancer Pathways. Most recently, she was the Chief Transformation Officer for the Village Life Outreach Project.

Dr. Linda Bennett

Linda Bennett

Linda Bennett is the former president of the University of Southern Indiana.

She was the school's first woman president at the university.

Abraham Brown

Local business Abraham Brown is a co-owner of popular restaurant La Campirana and an advocate for local Latino community members in Evansville.

He is the chairman of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's Latino Advisory Board.

Serita Cabell

Serita Cabell is the executive director of Memorial Community Development Corporation.

She is also a current member of the city's board of public works.

Shayla Calhoun

Shayla Calhoun is assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary school.

George R. Flowers, Sr.

George Flowers Sr.

George R. Flowers Sr. is a former chief of the Evansville Fire Department.

Flowers was the first Black fire chief in the city. He spent over 35 years with the department and retired as chief.

Sean Georges

Sean Georges serves as the executive director at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Patrick Jackson

Patrick Jackson was the former executive assistant to former mayor Frank McDonald II.

Joe Kiefer

Joe Kiefer is a Republican member of the Vanderburgh County Council and owner of Hahn Kiefer Real Estate.

Amjad Manna

Amjad Manna is the owner of popular local restaurant Manna Mediterranean Grill.

Jack McNeely

Jack McNeely is the president of the Southwest Indiana Building and Construction Trades.

Sally Rideout

Sally Rideout is the owner of Rideout Public Affairs, Inc.

She is a former state legislator.

Connie Robinson

Connie Robinson

Connie Robinson is a former member of the Evansville City Council representing the Fourth Ward.

She is now the owner of HMR Enterprise.

Ben Trockman

Ben Trockman

Ben Trockman is the First Ward representative on the Evansville City Council.

Sharon Walker

Sharon Walker is president of The Long View Group, LLC, a strategic planning firm.

Brynna Waters

Brynna Waters is a student at the University of Evansville.

Greg Wathen

Greg Wathen

Greg Wathen is the former president of the Evansville Regional Economic Development partnership.

Patricia Weinzapfel

Evansville Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry, left, and Patricia Weinzapfel focus on results coming in during a democratic election watch party at City View at Sterling Square in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Patricia Weinzapfel is the founder and CEO of Patricia Weinzapfel Communications and Consulting.

She worked on Terry's campaign for mayor.

Eric Williams

Eric Williams is a former Vanderburgh County sheriff.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Meet the team helping mayor-elect Stephanie Terry ready for Jan. 1