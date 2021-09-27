Is Team Inc (TISI) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its "Ariel Fund", "Ariel Appreciation Fund", "Ariel Focus Fund", "Ariel International Fund", and "Ariel Global Fund" second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation Fund, 4.0% by Ariel Focus Fund, 5.3% by Ariel International Fund, and 6.2% by Ariel Global Fund for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) is one of them. Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) is an engineering services company. In the last three months, Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) stock lost 57%. Here is what the fund said:

"Team Inc. (TISI) was our largest detractor in the quarter declining -41.89%. Winter storms across the Midwest and Gulf Coast, as well as COVID-19 related operational disruptions in international markets weighed on shares. Although the company struggled to stabilize and grow revenue in the period, TISI delivered disciplined cost reduction actions. Moreover, management stated activity levels for client operations improved significantly in March and April with the momentum continuing into May. As patient, long-term investors, we view the risk/reward at current levels to be extremely favorable with TISI trading 64% below our estimate of private market value."

In May, we published an article revealing that Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) was one of the 10 best cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli.

Our calculations showed that Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

