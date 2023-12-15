I-TEAM: Nurse hears 911 recording 7 times after shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new video released to the I-TEAM takes you to the scene of a deadly shooting after a woman called Cleveland 9-1-1, and ended up on hold.

Police body camera video has just been released to the I TEAM from a shooting on the afternoon of Halloween. It happened on St. Clair in the 19100 block.

The video shows a chaotic scene. Police found a man dead in a car with his back window shot out. Police met a witness who’d been on hold trying to get an ambulance.

The man had been shot in his car while driving down the street. The witness, a local nurse, called 9-1-1 after she also had been driving there, and bullets started flying.

She told police dispatch, “I thought someone was shooting at me. They were shooting through this guy’s car.”

But, when she transferred to EMS, she sat on hold listening to this recording play through 7 times “All operators are currently handling other emergencies, please do not hang up.”

On the police video, the woman told officers “I’m the one that called. I’m the hospice nurse and I was coming out of work and I saw shots, I thought they were shooting at me.”

When the I-TEAM first reported on the 9-1-1 delay, EMS released a statement that said, in part, “At the time of the incident, there were seven seven personnel on duty in the RED Center. During the time of the incident, there were eight emergency calls that were received within five minutes….but there was no delay in response to this incident.”

Cleveland homicide detectives have been investigating. They recently took out arrest warrants for two suspects.

