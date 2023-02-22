I-TEAM: Ohio AG sues local fencing company accused of scamming area homeowners

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Miami Valley fencing company and its owner who is accused of scamming more than $100,000 from customers.

The lawsuit, filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Dixie Fence South and its owner Daryl “Rob” Fraley violated both the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act.

Fraley allegedly accepted deposits from consumers, but failed to provide goods or services or, in the few cases when they did follow up, did shoddy or incomplete work.

The lawsuit comes months after News Center 7′s I-Team began investigating accusations against Fraley and his business. The I-Team first reported on accusations against Fraley in October after a Kettering woman said his fencing company took her money.

“This guy has invented his own brand of criminal fencing,” Yost said. “Instead of dealing in stolen goods, he’s stealing money intended for goods and services he’s not providing. That is not how we do business in Ohio.”

Twenty-one consumers filed complaint against the Attorney General’s Office.

Fraley’s lawyer in the civil case previously confirmed Fraley is working with the Attorney General’s Office to get “20 to 30″ people their money back or build the fence they paid him for.

Yost’s lawsuit asks that Fraley be ordered to reimburse the more than $111,000 in loses reported by consumers. Additionally, Yost is looking to have Fraley pay civil penalties and court costs.