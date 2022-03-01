New team of Pima County police agencies will focus on in-custody deaths and officer-involved incidents

A new team in Pima County has been formed to review officer-involved incidents and in-custody deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced the team, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, Tuesday morning during a news briefing at the department's main headquarters.

"The sheriff and the chiefs saw the importance of working together to investigate these incidents to provide increased accountability and transparency," said James Allerton, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Department.

The goal of the new team is to increase public trust and bring forward transparent investigations, according to the Sheriff's Department.

No specific incident led to the formation of the investigative team, but incidents like those the team will investigate have been on the rise.

In early February, an inmate in the Pima County jail was found dead in his cell with no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.

Arizona has seen an uptick in self-harm and suicide among incarcerated people in 2022, with 105 incidents in total in January, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.

The team will be composed of investigators from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson police, Oro Valley police, Marana police, Pascua Yaqui police, Sahuarita police, University of Arizona police, Pima Community College police, and South Tucson police.

