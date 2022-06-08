Team Putin Dishes on the Moment They Could Win It All

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Davis
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images
MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

With Vladimir Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine crossing the 100-day mark, the Kremlin seems to be abandoning any pretense of diplomacy. There are several reasons Moscow aborted its initial half-hearted attempts to negotiate with Ukraine, including tangible gains on the battlefront and Western media’s waning attention span. But if Russian state TV is any indication, another reason Putin’s regime is now rejecting the idea of a diplomatic resolution has to do with the approaching midterm elections in the United States.

During the latest broadcast of state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, participants discussed the price Russia would ultimately have to pay for its intended conquest of Ukraine. Across various state media outlets, the U.S. midterm elections have been mentioned as a potential saving grace that could halt American support of Ukraine and loosen the screws of sanctions against Russia. During Solovyov’s show, Andrey Sidorov, deputy dean of world politics at Moscow State University, asked: “Are we going to count on their electoral issues? Will anything change if Republicans prevail in November in the United States?”

The host, Vladimir Solovyov, responded enthusiastically. “Yes, yes, a lot will change. They will calmly say, ‘Why do we need to be involved and send so much of our own money?’” Russian state media has been frequently airing statements showing dissent within the Republican party with respect to U.S. support for Ukraine, often featuring clips from Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News, as well as comments made during public hearings and media appearances by former U.S. President Donald Trump, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Rand Paul, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Putin’s Puppets Can’t Stop Bitching About the Grueling Cost of His War

Echoing popular Republican talking points on Ukraine, Solovyov predicted: “Republicans will come and say, why the hell do we need a corrupt, Nazi Ukraine? They will ask: whom are we supporting? Yes, Russia is bad and the sanctions will stay, but why do we need to keep throwing so much money over there? Our schools lack funding, we have plenty of our own problems. Instead of fortifying the border with Mexico, helping our small businesses, we’ve given that money to corrupt Ukraine and no one knows where it went.”

So far, Western appeals for diplomacy seem to have only encouraged Russia to escalate its military offensive, since they’re perceived as a sign of desperation. During Sunday’s broadcast of Solovyov’s show, Sidorov explained: “In my opinion, the talks about negotiations are designed to keep this conflict going. A ceasefire is needed to secure the transition from Soviet-type weapons of the Ukrainian forces—which they’ve already run out of—to Western types of arms. They need time. They need corridors through which to move them. Under no circumstances should we agree to negotiate.”

Solovyov concurred. “We don’t need any kind of negotiations, because time is on our side and the tempo is working in our favor... They’re arming [Ukrainians] with NATO systems... if they get some howitzers from here, some howitzers from over there, who is going to repair them?” he said. “If you train artillery specialists, but then you find out that you need not only ammunition, but spare parts and repairmen, you need power supply, you need to maintain the whole system… it’s a headache... They need years to deal with this and not just a ceasefire.”

On Monday’s The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, the host introduced a clip from an old favorite of Russian state media—Tucker Carlson: “Let me show you how Biden is being kicked around by Tucker Carlson of Fox News.” In the clip, Carlson ridiculed U.S. President Joe Biden for being unable to destroy the Russian economy, “in retaliation for installing Donald Trump as president.” Solovyov compared Carlson’s diatribe to that of the Chinese government officials—a dubious honor for any self-respecting American television host. Aside from the statement about Trump’s election, the rhetoric cited by Solovyov nearly mimicked Carlson’s claims about the booming Russian economy, allegedly thriving despite Western sanctions. While the Russian economy is struggling, Kremlin-funded media re-broadcasts useful agitprop from foreign entities to convince the public that everything is going according to plan.

It’s clear that western media coverage has played a major role in Moscow’s thinking. During Tuesday’s broadcast, Solovyov explained: “We’re moving as fast as we can, based on the realities of the military circumstances and our intent to minimize our casualties. That’s why the mood in the West shifted so drastically. While in recent days they thought it was a done deal, now they want to negotiate and are telling Ukraine to accept the loss of its territories... The mood has certainly changed. This is a long-term war, not in terms of our special operation, but with regard to our war against the West—no doubt about it.”

“I’ll start by talking about who is losing the war, in terms of our confrontation with the West, although the main battles are only starting... just read the Western press, they’re all convinced that they’ve already lost,” Political analyst Dmitry Drobnitsky added. “It’s so surprising, I was amazed by this: there’s real panic... It’s like the floodgates have been opened.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Imposes New Sanctions That Include Netflix, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines Chiefs

    Russia retaliated against U.S. sanctions by imposing its own on multiple prominent American CEOs, including BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK), Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL), Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures, the Wall Street Journal reports. The sanction included U.S. administration officials and former heads of other large U.S. corporations, and executives at rating firms operated by S&P Global Inc, Moody’s Corp, and Fitch Group. The sanction implies a

  • Russia deploys Iskanders near Kherson - Ukraines Defence Ministry

    MAZURENKO OLENA - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 2022, 18: 46 ISKANDER-M, PHOTO BY VITALY KUZMIN In occupied Crimea, 8 kilometres from the administrative border with Kherson Oblast, Russia has deployed Iskander-M missile systems.

  • Rep. Ted Lieu Silently Schools GOP On Jesus Christ's Comments About Homosexuality

    “I just thought I would now recite what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality,” the Democratic congressman told his fellow House members.

  • Two Britons, Moroccan risk death penalty after guilty pleas in Donetsk court -Russian news agency

    Video published by RIA showed Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage with white bars. RIA said Pinner and Saadoun had pleaded guilty to actions aimed at the violent seizure of power.

  • Ukrainian army deters Russian offensive in Severodonetsk, says General Staff

    As of the morning of June 8, the Russian army is continuing its offensive in the Donbas area, while the Ukrainian military continues efforts to stymie Russian advances, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in their daily update on Facebook.

  • Global arms industry getting shakeup by war in Ukraine – and China and US look like winners from Russia’s stumbles

    Russia is losing tanks at an astonishing rate. AP Photo/Emilio MorenattiRussia’s war in Ukraine is upending the global arms industry. As the U.S. and its allies pour significant sums of money into arming Ukraine and Russia bleeds tanks and personnel, countries across the world are rethinking defense budgets, materiel needs and military relationships. Countries that historically have had low levels of defense spending such as Japan and Germany are bulking up, while nations that purchase most of t

  • Russia puts journalist on 'wanted' list after he exposed Putin's purges of spy agency blamed for failings in Ukraine

    Andrei Soldatov highlighted chaos in Russia's FSB, where senior officials were suspended in retribution for poor intelligence ahead of the invasion.

  • Climate-driven flooding poses well water contamination risks

    After a record-setting Midwestern rainstorm that damaged thousands of homes and businesses, Stefanie Johnson’s farmhouse in Blandinsville, Illinois, didn’t have safe drinking water for nearly two months. Flood water poured into her well, turning the water a muddy brown and forcing Johnson, her husband and their two young children to use store-bought supplies. The family boiled water for drinking and cooking.

  • Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About China

    Elon Musk knows he has become the most influential chief executive officer in the world. With this new power, he now uses his Twitter account, which has more than 96.8 million followers, to share the issues that interest and concern him. For several months, the richest man in the world has been worried about a trend observed in rich countries.

  • Demands of Military Life Behind Rising Food Insecurity Among Families, Reports Find

    Financial stress resulting from spouse unemployment, child care shortages and frequent moves cause some to go without adequate nutrition, according to advocates and a D.C.-based think tank.

  • Ukraine eyes billions in euros from Europe electricity exports

    Ukraine hopes to make 1.5 billion euros from electricity exports to the European Union by the end of the year and earn to more in the future after obtaining the right to export its energy there, a Ukrainian energy ministry adviser said on Wednesday. Former Soviet Ukraine's electricity grid began planning to decoupling itself from the Russian and Belarusian grid in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea. Ukraine applied in March to join European energy system ENTSO-E as soon as possible and on Tuesday it received the right to export its energy to Europe, Ukrenergo said on Wednesday.

  • China encourages public to help with national security with cash for tip-offs

    Chinese citizens can get rewards of more than 100,000 yuan ($15,000) and special certificates for tip-offs on breaches of national security under measures introduced this week, state media reported on Tuesday. Rewards for exposing foreign spies or other security violations have existed for years in China. The new measures are aimed at standardising rewards and motivating the public at a time of intensifying threats from foreign intelligence agencies and other hostile forces, a Ministry of State Security representative said, according to a state media outlet.

  • Topless pro-Roe protesters stormed the court at a WNBA game, then earned a standing ovation from the crowd

    New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu said she "thought it was the halftime show" upon first seeing protesters overtake the Barclays Center.

  • 'We're Fed Up With It': Survivors of the USS Liberty Look for Answers 55 Years Later

    The attack, which left 34 Americans dead and 174 others injured, has been veiled in controversy since it happened.

  • How bad are mosquitoes in Lafayette? A new tool helps show when the pests will be at their worst

    With hurricane season here, Louisiana could see its mosquito populations on the rise.

  • Election Day in California: June 7 noon coverage

    Here's an update on Election Day in Northern California.

  • Trouble brews in MAGA world as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after diehard Trump ally Lindsey Graham

    Greene slammed Graham for suggesting he was open to voting on Biden's gun control proposals, even though the senator didn't declare how he would vote.

  • Western artillery already making difference for Ukraine -regional governor

    Western-supplied artillery systems are already making a difference on the ground for Ukraine and it is "just a question of time" before its forces win back significant ground in the south, the governor of the Mykolaiv region said on Wednesday. Governor Vitaliy Kim, whose region is partially occupied by Russia but remains just one of two that retains significant access to the Black Sea, told Reuters that Ukrainian forces had "some success" in recent weeks in a counterattack in the neighbouring Kherson region. Asked when Western weapons would start to make a difference on the ground against Russian forces that invaded the country on Feb. 24, he said: "It is already happening ... and we will have (more) success."

  • Biden nominee fails on Senate floor

    The Senate on Wednesday voted against President Biden’s nominee for an assistant secretary post for the Labor Department, with Vice President Harris in Los Angeles and unable to cast a tiebreaking vote. The upper chamber voted 51-49 to deny Lisa Gomez’s nomination to become assistant secretary for the Labor Department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration, with…

  • Military expert talks about heavy losses taken by Russia’s 35th Combined Arms Army

    In an interview with NV, published on June 7, Kyrylo Mykhailov, an analyst from the conflict think-tank Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), spoke about the widely-reported defeat of the Russian 35th Combined Arms Army near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast.