I-TEAM: Records show new details about alleged suspect in crash, shooting that injured local officer

We’re learning more about the man believed to be responsible for a series of events that ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and an officer-involved shooting on US 35 on Monday.

Dispatch records obtained by News Center 7′s I-Team identified the suspect as 54-year-old James Michael Skirvin.

Prior to Monday’s string of violent events, online court records showed that he doesn’t have a criminal history in Montgomery County. The I-Team’s lead investigator John Bedell also checked court records in person at two different courthouses Tuesday and found, as of Tuesday afternoon, no search warrants associated with Skirvin.