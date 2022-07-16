A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

Former President Donald Trump. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud.

Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.

A group of GOP lawyers, former senators, and judges, after a review of dozens of legal filings, determined that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The findings were released in a 72-page report Thursday. The authors of the report include former US Sens. John Danforth and Gordon Smith, three former federal judges, and a GOP election lawyer.

After the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Trump campaign and supporters of the former president filed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud, most of which have been denied, dismissed, or withdrawn.

Independent election watchdog groups have repeatedly said there was no widespread voter fraud. Days after Election Day, the New York Times contacted election officials in every state, each of which said there is no evidence that fraud influenced the presidential election.

Since leaving office, former President Donald Trump continued baseless claims that the election was rigged. Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters have also echoed his unsubstantiated claims.

The team of lawyers, senators, and judges said in their report that Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case."

"Our conclusion is unequivocal: Joe Biden was the choice of a majority of the Electors, who themselves were the choice of the majority of voters in their states," the report says.

Trump lost the 2020 election not because of voter fraud, according to the report, but because his presidency was defined in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused severe economic downturn.

"This, coupled with an electorate that included a small but statistically significant number willing to vote for other Republican candidates on the ballot but not for President Trump, are the reasons his campaign fell short, not a fraudulent election," the report says.

"There is absolutely no evidence of fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election on the magnitude necessary to shift the result in any state, let alone the nation as a whole," the report reads. "In fact, there was no fraud that changed the outcome in even a single precinct. It is wrong, and bad for our country, for people to propagate baseless claims that President Biden's election was not legitimate."

