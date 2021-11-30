Team of researchers studying how to turn trash into energy
A group of scientists working with the University of Maryland is developing ways to transform household garbage into bio-plastics and bio-fuel.
A Hawaii-based photographer was astonished Friday to spot a 15-foot great white shark swimming toward him off Kona on the Big Island.
Cutting trees at El Malpais is illegal, and park employees are encouraging the public to submit any information that would help with the investigation.
The project could provide a blueprint for coastal cities looking to combat rising sea levels.
Tidal power generators that look like aircraft are being tested in the sea off the Faroe Islands.
More than 70,000 European green crabs have been captured and removed from the Lummi Sea Pond recently, Tribal council said.
The troublesome tree is being killed with fire, it will be banned and there are bounties. Is it enough to stop the tree's wild spread?
Just minutes from the California border sits a sun-drenched town in Nevada that wants nothing to do with its neighbor to the west.
Polar bears are adjusting their diet to cope with the loss of sea ice, and starting to hunt land animals. Find out more.
One cub was captured, but another escaped.
Nitrates are the main culprit, just as they are in many of the region's springs.
United Airlines said it will power a flight from Chicago to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday using sustainable aviation fuel. The Chicago-based carrier (Nasdaq: UAL) said the flight from O'Hare will be powered by 50% SAF. SAF is a solution available today to help decarbonize aviation, however current requirements state that it cannot exceed 50% of total fuel volume.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed nearly 100 rabid animals statewide in 2021.
Pressure from a heavy pile of materials caused a portion of the seawall on the Revere Dock to collapse Friday afternoon.
Most of Kern County is in an exceptional drought, and now, there are new restrictions coming into effect to help conserve water in Bakersfield. After December 14th, before you water your lawn, make sure it’s on a day that you’re allowed to. That’s because of new water restrictions coming into effect to help combat the drought by the city of Bakersfield and Cal Water.
Thirty endangered white rhinos arrived in Rwanda on Monday after a long journey from South Africa in a Boeing 747, conservationists said, hailing it as the largest single transfer of the species ever undertaken.
Researchers found rare trees and fungi after the devastating fires. They learned bears hunker down. And they know the cycle could repeat itself.
Some 4,000 young and mature trees face being cut down to make way for a Chinese-financed project.