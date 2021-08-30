Team Rubicon on Hurricane Ida response efforts

Associated Press

In the past two years, hurricanes have been brewing, strengthening and hitting the United States at a record pace, and Ida will likely go down as one of the nastiest of a dangerous bunch. While not quite record-setting, Ida is among some of strongest and fastest intensifying storms in more than 150 years of hurricane records. When it hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, Ida tied for fifth “with a whole bunch of other notorious storms,” for highest wind speed when making landfall in the United States, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.