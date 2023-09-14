I-Team: 'I think they're just going to hope that it goes away'
One of the key issues: COVID-19 fraud is a moving target. A CMS representative told the 11 News I-Team that the agency stopped paying for COVID-19 tests in the mail on May 11, but Deborah Cline was one of several Maryland residents who contacted the I-Team with a different experience. Days after the I-Team first reported about the test scheme on May 23, Cline said she received two packages of COVID-19 tests in the mail that she didn't order.