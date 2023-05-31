I-TEAM: WPAFB contractor arrested after suspicious package investigation, facing child porn charges

A man working as a contractor at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is facing child porn charges after being arrested after a suspicious package investigation near the base earlier this month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Wright-Patterson emergency responders, including security forces and the Explosives Ordnance Disposal Team, responded to a call about a suspicious item found in the Woods housing area on May 18.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Suspicious item’ found near Wright-Patterson AFB cleared; No word on what it was

The roads were all closed around Kauffman Avenue and National Road after investigators uncovered a suspicious package.

The I-Team learned that 64-year-old Billy Ray Daniel was arrested the same day the suspicious package investigation took place. His booking information revealed only that he was being held on behalf of another agency.

The I-Team confirmed today that the investigation was related to an FBI investigation.

When asked if the FBI had searched a home affiliated with Daniel when the suspicious package was found, an FBI spokesperson said that “During the execution of court-authorized law enforcement activity, FBI personnel located suspicious items. Out of an abundance of caution, they notified the proper explosives ordinance disposal team. The scene was later declared safe and the law enforcement activity resumed.”

The I-Team reached out to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and a spokesperson confirmed that Daniel is charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

A spokesperson for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center confirmed today that Daniel was a contractor for Applied Research Solutions at the base at the time of his arrest.

In their court filings, prosecutors told a judge they wanted Daniel locked up because he is accused of crimes of violence, sexual exploitation, and other abuse to children. They also said there was also a serious risk he would flee and obstruct justice by attempting to intimidate or threaten a witness or juror.