Team wrapping up investigation of Olympia police’s fatal shooting of Timothy Green

The Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team is wrapping up its investigation into the Olympia police shooting of Timothy Green after releasing video of the shooting from a nearby business and from a witness.

Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl said Monday that the investigation into the Aug. 22 shooting will be sent off to the Thurston County Prosecutor by the end of this week or next.

Green, 37, was shot and killed by a police officer after police were called to a disturbance at a Starbucks near Martin Way and Sleater Kinney Road. After Green left the business and walked into traffic, police decided to arrest him. Police reported Green approached them with a knife. They said he was ordered to drop it several times, which can be heard in one of the released videos.

After not complying, two officers used tasers on Green, but they were not effective, according to a previous news release from the investigations team. A third officer then shot Green with his handgun as Green walked toward him.

Officers requested medics and attempted to aid Green while they waited. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he later died.

On Sept. 2, Olympia police Chief Rich Allen released a statement naming the four officers who were placed on administrative leave after the incident. They are Acting Sgt. Joseph Bellamy and officers Caleb Shaffer, Jordan Anderson and Brenda Anderson.

On Sept. 13, Green’s mother spoke during an Olympia City Council meeting about the shooting and her son’s history with mental illness. She said he could be violent when he was off his medication, but otherwise was loving and kind.