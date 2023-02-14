Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Team17 Group (LON:TM17) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Team17 Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = UK£29m ÷ (UK£303m - UK£31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Team17 Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Entertainment industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Team17 Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Team17 Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Team17 Group Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Team17 Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 16% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Team17 Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Team17 Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 18% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

