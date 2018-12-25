Are Team17 Group PLC’s (LON:TM17) Interest Costs Too High?

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is TM17 will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While TM17 has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess TM17’s financial health.

Does TM17’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. Either TM17 does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. TM17 delivered a strikingly high triple-digit revenue growth over the past year, so it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Does TM17’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Team17 Group has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at TM17’s UK£7.1m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of UK£18m, with a current ratio of 2.56x. Generally, for Entertainment companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Next Steps:

Having no debt on the books means TM17 has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. Since there is also no concerns around TM17’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Moving forward, its financial position may be different. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for TM17’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Team17 Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

