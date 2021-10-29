Teaming up to Support Emergency Physicians - Md Financial Management Inc. And Scotiabank Renew Agreement With Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians

OTTAWA, Ontario, October 29, 2021 /3BL Media/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) and Scotiabank announced a renewed agreement with the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians (CAEP) in support of programs that foster excellence in emergency medicine across Canada.

"Emergency physicians shoulder tremendous responsibility under highly stressful circumstances in normal times, let alone during the pandemic," says MD CEO Daniel Labonté. "We're proud to continue to support CAEP's mission and help emergency physicians and their families meet their career and financial goals."

The three-year partnership renewal, with MD and Scotiabank as the exclusive financial services partners of CAEP, will focus particularly on delivering financial education to CAEP members; and providing financial support for career development, networking and physician wellness.

MD and Scotiabank's physician-focused financial resources can help emergency physicians and their families achieve their personal and professional financial goals, and in turn contribute to their financial well-being.

As the financial services partners of nearly 30 organizations (including CAEP), MD and Scotiabank are deeply committed to supporting Canada's physicians and their families.

About ScotiabankScotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About MD Financial Management Inc.With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $59 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

About the Canadian Association of Emergency PhysiciansAs the national voice of emergency medicine (EM), CAEP provides continuing medical education, advocates on behalf of emergency physicians and their patients, supports research and strengthens the EM community. In co-operation with other specialties and committees, CAEP also plays a vital role in the development of national standards and clinical guidelines. CAEP keeps Canadian emergency physicians informed of developments in the clinical practice of EM and addresses political and societal changes that affect the delivery of emergency health care.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/teaming-up-to-support-emergency-physicians-md-financial-management-inc-and-scotiabank-renew-agreement-with-canadian-association-of-emergency-physicians-145153885

