Teaminvest Private Group Limited's (ASX:TIP) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.8x Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 40x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Teaminvest Private Group's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Teaminvest Private Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Teaminvest Private Group's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 40%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 1.7% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 16% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Teaminvest Private Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Teaminvest Private Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Teaminvest Private Group has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Teaminvest Private Group. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

