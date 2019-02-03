Should TeamLease Services Limited’s (NSE:TEAMLEASE) Recent Earnings Worry You?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

After reading TeamLease Services Limited’s (NSE:TEAMLEASE) latest earnings update (31 December 2018), I found it beneficial to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the most recent numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to pay attention to earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. I also like to compare against an industry benchmark to understand whether TEAMLEASE has outperformed, or whether it is simply riding an industry wave. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Did TEAMLEASE’s recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

TEAMLEASE’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of ₹932m has declined by -1.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 36%, indicating the rate at which TEAMLEASE is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let’s examine what’s transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, TeamLease Services has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 19% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.8% exceeds the IN Professional Services industry of 6.4%, indicating TeamLease Services has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for TeamLease Services’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 12% to 15%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 6.6% to 1.5% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

TeamLease Services’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. You should continue to research TeamLease Services to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

