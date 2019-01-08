Is TeamLease Services Limited (NSE:TEAMLEASE) Spending Too Much Money?

TeamLease Services Limited (NSE:TEAMLEASE) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, TEAMLEASE is currently valued at ₹48b. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of TEAMLEASE’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

What is TeamLease Services’s cash yield?

TeamLease Services generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of TeamLease Services’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

TeamLease Services’s yield of 2.24% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on TeamLease Services but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

Is TeamLease Services’s yield sustainable?

Can TEAMLEASE improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 92%, ramping up from its current levels of ₹792m to ₹1.5b in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, TEAMLEASE is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 22% next year, to 57% in the following year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Given a low free cash flow yield, on the basis of cash, TeamLease Services becomes a less appealing investment. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I recommend you continue to research TeamLease Services to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is TEAMLEASE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TEAMLEASE is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on TeamLease Services’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

