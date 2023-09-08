‘This is a teammate’: SDPD honors fallen K-9, Sir

SAN DIEGO — A memorial service was held Thursday for the San Diego police K-9 that was shot and killed last month.

The dog, whose name was Sir, was killed during a police shooting Aug. 2 in Clairemont.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Chief David Nisleit attended the private service along with members of the SDPD K-9 Unit.

“This is the first time that we’ve actually had a K-9 dog shot in the line of duty and killed,” Nisleit said. “This is a teammate. And I still remember getting a call very, very early that morning. A sergeant at the Watch Commander’s Office telling me that we have an officer-involved shooting and that we have a dog down. And my heart sunk. These are San Diego police officers, if you will.”

A cross was also given to Sir’s handler, recognizing the dog’s service and sacrifice.

