Teams arrive for RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Appalachian St and Western Kentucky officially arrive to South Florida in advance of the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.
His name was misspelled on the broadcast and the back of his Rams jersey.
The Bears were brutal in the 2nd half in their loss to the Packers, but many felt Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were just unbearable.
Four (4!!!) Ravens should have been flagged on the onside kick. Did the refs just not notice? Video shows one trying to get a player to move but then not throwing a flag despite the player not moving. Refs have struggled all year, this one is egregious:
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
Aaron Rodgers joked about his doppelganger shown on TV at Lambeau Field on Sunday. "That was a total plant by NBC, I'm sure," he told Pat McAfee.
YouTubeA referee stabbed in the head multiple times by a pro wrestler during a choreographed stunt gone haywire says he’s a disabled combat veteran whose PTSD was triggered by the shocking episode.Lando Deltoro, who served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that he went into hypovolemic shock in the ring—extreme blood loss that can cause the body’s organs to suddenly shut down—which a still-woozy Deltoro said set off a panic attack as he was rushed to a Dallas em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The #49ers left Cincinnati with a win and a couple injuries to keep an eye on. An update from Kyle Shanahan:
With the fantasy playoffs here, squads need to remove all the what-ifs. Jennifer Eakins suggests five players it's time to cut ties with for more upside on the waiver wire.
Don't try telling Bears HC Matt Nagy that the Packers made adjustments to free up WR Davante Adams in the second half.
In his first official mock draft of the year, ESPN's Todd McShay has Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux dropping out of the No. 1 spot.
The Vikings made some moves Monday.
The McCaskeys have famously never fired a Bears head coach midseason in franchise history.
ESPN's Todd McShay mocked Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions at No. 1, and North Carolina QB Sam Howell at No. 25
To replace the retiring Bill Cronin, Georgetown lures national-title-winning coach away from in-state rival.
"Mac’s great. I think that the No. 1 thing I can say about him is that he cares most about winning."
Wilson, ranked No. 4 on the USA Today Florida Network's top 100, wrote a first-person story to preview his college decision.
Aaron Rodgers tore up the Bears after Robert Quinn used his title belt/discount double check celebration.
The Packers had a couple of wide receivers pick up injuries on Sunday night and they’re adding another receiver to the active roster on Tuesday. Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Juwann Winfree is being signed off of the team’s practice squad. Winfree appeared in three games earlier this season and caught four passes [more]
Only three programs have been in a bowl game during each of the last 20 seasons