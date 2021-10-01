Teams Lead Sports Index to Beat S&P, as Sportradar Added, Topps SPAC Out

Brendan Coffey
·4 min read

Sports teams and leagues led the JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index to its second straight outperformance of the S&P 500, even as a volatile market dragged both the broad market and the sports index lower in September.

Sportico’s benchmark sports stock index declined 2.5% in the month, finishing at 1,693.74—a level that still means sports shares are up 19.4% year-to-date. The broad market, meanwhile, slid 4.8% in a volatile September that saw growth stocks whipsawed by fears over inflation and planned cutbacks in asset purchases the Federal Reserve Bank has used to support financial markets since the mortgage crisis of 2008. Still, the S&P is up 14.7% in 2021. The JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index has beaten the S&P five of nine months this year.

More from Sportico.com

The sports index gains came primarily from live sports in September. U.S.-listed Manchester United (MANU) added more than 10%, as the team disclosed a 140% spike in broadcast revenue, to the equivalent of $54 million, in its fourth quarter ended June. The presence of fans in English Premier League stadiums this season, plus fan favorite Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, also boosted sentiment. Ultimate Fighting Championship parent Endeavor Holdings (EDR), gained more than 12%, mostly due to its plan to purchase OpenBet, the sports betting technology business from Scientific Games (SGMS), itself an index member and the biggest gainer at 14.5%. Churchill Downs (CHDN), the owner of the Kentucky Derby, rallied more than 14% with the company is benefiting from a $500 million stock-buyback plan and a cash infusion from a planned sale of its suburban Chicago racetrack to the Chicago Bears.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE, up 8.6%), the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves (BATRA, up 3.1%), Knicks and Rangers owner MSG Sports (MSGS, up 4.4%), and auto racing's Formula One (FWONA, up 3.7%) also were among the leaders in the month. Overall, 17 of the sports index’s 40 components rose in September.

Investors reacted poorly to DraftKings’ (DKNG) $20 billion bid for U.K.-based Entain, with shares immediately plunging on the plan and surrendering 20% of their value to close out the month. DraftKings is offering $9 billion more than the offer Entain rejected from MGM Resorts (MGM) at the start of the year. MGM issued a statement saying any deal involving U.S. operations needs its consent, since it and Entain are 50-50 partners on BetMGM. “While DKNG could then leapfrog to become the world’s largest operator, we see potentially intractable governance hurdles with BetMGM,” said stock analyst Tuna N. Amobi in a research note from CFRA. “We think the unexpected news underscores the potential land grab in the nascent online sports betting market, as some of the key players jostle for further scale on the heels of legalization across U.S. jurisdictions.”

Other sports stocks were down, on general rotation away from growth and toward value stocks, a defensive move in an uncertain stock market environment. That clipped shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV, down 20%), FuboTV (FUBO, down 13%) and Penn National Gaming (PENN, down 11%), among other decliners.

The JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index is a 40-stock grouping meant to reflect the state of professional sports. The index began August 2020 with a value of 1,000 and is rebalanced quarterly, meaning each stock is reset to 2.5% weighting.

As part of this quarter’s rebalancing, two new stocks are being added to the index and two dropped. Sports data and analytics firm Sportradar (SRAD) joins the Sportico index after its September IPO, valuing the business at $8 billion. Rush Street Interactive (RSI), a gambling business with a strong emphasis on sports betting, also joins the index. Being dropped this quarter is Mudrick Acquisition II (MUDS), the SPAC that had an agreement to bring trading card giant Topps public. That deal was scuttled just days ahead of a shareholder vote, after Fanatics struck a deal with MLB and the MLBPA for baseball cards and other collectibles. The Mudrick SPAC isn’t specifically a sports-focused vehicle, and the more than 150 active sports-related SPACs and their $47 billion in committed or proposed capital are represented in the index by RedBall (RBAC), as well as three pending SPAC mergers.

Score Media & Gaming (SCR) is leaving the index as a result of its pending acquisition by Penn National. Penn is paying $2 billion for the Toronto-based company to gain a foothold in Canada’s sports betting market. As of mid-August, sports wagering is no longer federally illegal in Canada.

To be included in the Sportico index, stocks must be traded in sufficient volume on a U.S. exchange and have a minimum market cap of $50 million. Companies that fail to meet the requirements, experience a significant corporate event (think: bankruptcy, sale) or pivot in strategy away from professional sports may be dropped from the index.

Best of Sportico.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHS

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • The problem with individual stock buying

    Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up.Why it matters: In recent days we've seen shock headlines about the stock-trading activities of judges and corporate insiders. Two Federal Reserve presidents resigned after they were revealed to be actively trading the marke

  • The S&P 500 Went 227 Days Without a 5% Drop. Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Sliding.

    Now, investors have to decide whether this is a dip worth buying. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 4354 on Thursday, and finished 5% below its all-time closing high of 4356 reached on Sept. 2. The index went 227 days since a 5% drop, the seventh-longest such streak on record, with the S&P 500 gaining 29.4% during that period.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • The dollar store is officially dead

    For years, Dollar Tree was the only big dollar store chain to stick to a $1 price cap. Inflation and investor pressure just put an end to that.

  • Walton Family Discloses $5 Billion in Stock Picks — Where Does the World’s Richest Family Invest Their Walmart Fortune?

    The Walton family -- of Walmart fame -- who you might also know as the "world's richest family," has revealed its investments, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Walton...

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • General Electric (GE) Wins $28.7M Deal From EWA, Launches Product

    General Electric (GE) secures a deal from EWA to provide its Grid Software for the modernization of electricity and water networks in Bahrain. The company launches Definium Tempo.