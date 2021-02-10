Teamsters Laud Nomination Of Su As Next Deputy U.S. Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021

Current California Labor Secretary Has Record of Standing Up for Workers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are praising President Biden's selection of current California Labor Secretary Julie Su as nominee to be the next deputy U.S. Secretary of Labor, saying she has a long record of standing with workers who are being taken advantage of by their employers.

Su has been a friend to the Teamsters in their fight for justice at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Her leadership has led to a crackdown on the misclassification of port truck drivers there, and her work to revamp the California Department of Labor Standards Enforcement has changed the culture and made it work much more efficiently and effectively to uphold workers' rights.

"When the Teamsters have needed a partner in California, the union and its members have always been able to rely on Julie Su," Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said. "We look forward to her bringing that vision to the nation's capital to help all workers."

"I am extremely proud of Julie Su's appointment as Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor," said Teamsters International Vice President Ron Herrera, who serves as Director of the union's Port Division and Local 396 Secretary-Treasurer. "During her tenure as California Labor Secretary, she has proven to be a champion for working families. Julie has taken on key issues that negatively impact workers head on. This includes supporting the Teamsters in our fight to put an end to wage theft and worker misclassification. She has empowered some of California's most vulnerable workers including immigrants, women and people of color. I am confident that with her new appointment, Julie will continue to help workers throughout our nation exercise their rights and win dignity and respect in their workplaces."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

