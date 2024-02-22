Teamsters' PAC gives its first large donation to RNC in years

WASHINGTON — The Teamsters union's political action committee donated $45,000 to the Republican National Committee's convention fund in January, according to federal election commission disclosures.

The Teamsters PAC’s donations overwhelmingly go toward Democrats, but the $45,000 donation marks the first significant donation to the RNC in years. The fund is specifically designated for the convention rather than general usage.

The donation to the RNC was made on Jan. 25, according to an FEC filing. Trump met with the Teamsters Union days later. Trump had previously met in early January with Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien, the union posted on X.

Neither Trump’s campaign nor the RNC immediately responded to NBC News’ requests for comment.

The Washington Post first reported the donation.

The Teamsters backed President Joe Biden in the 2020 election but has yet to endorse a presidential candidate for the 2024 race.

Biden has branded himself as the most pro-union president in history, and he has already secured the endorsement of the United Auto Workers union. He made history late last year when he visited a picket line in Michigan to show support for striking autoworkers.

In December, the Teamsters PAC donated $45,000 each to a slew of Democratic organizations, including the DNC's legal fund, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee's legal fund, the DNC's building fund, the DNC's convention fund and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's legal fund.

The last time the Teamsters PAC gave a significant donation to the RNC appears to be a $15,000 donation in 2004, according to an FEC filing.

Conventions are funded through national party committees' convention accounts. The host state and city government as well as certain businesses and organizations can provide certain supplemental services, according to the FEC's website.

The Republican National Convention is taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this summer.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com