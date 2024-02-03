Teamsters, Springfield Labor Council back three candidates for SPS school board

None of the incumbents on the Springfield school board won the support of Teamsters Local No. 245 and the Springfield Labor Council.

The two labor groups jointly endorsed three candidates for the April 2 election:

Landon McCarter, a business owner and entrepreneur;

Susan Provance, a retired Springfield teacher and coach; and

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, an associate professor at Missouri State University.

Jeremy Manley, the local teamsters president, initially hoped to finalize the endorsement process two weeks ago but inclement weather and lingering questions created delays.

"We made our decision of endorsement based on the defense of labor and workers' rights in the SPS school system," he said.

The Teamsters have long represented school bus drivers and the aides that ride along in collective bargaining with the district. The council is a democratically elected body, with members from multiple local unions, working on labor issues in this community and across Missouri.

"We feel that these three candidates best represent what our membership has expressed to us over the last year as being their concerns and the issues that have continually been brought to our attention," he said.

In recent years, the district has increased the starting pay and compensation package for bus drivers in an effort to recruit and retain employees in a highly competitive market.

The changes garnered more applicants and a measure of stability but turnover continues to be a challenge, which has limited the district's ability to revamp bus routes and school start times.

The Teamsters Local No. 245 was elected to represent school bus drivers and bus aides in collective bargaining with Springfield Public Schools.

After meeting with all seven candidates vying for the three open seats, the labor groups asked a couple to return for a second interview.

Four candidates were not endorsed. They include Chad Rollins, a pharmacist who also ran in 2023; and incumbents Danielle Kincaid, an attorney; Scott Crise, manager of gas plant operations for Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc.; and Maryam Mohammadkhani, a retired pathologist.

"We didn't want to make our decision hastily," Manley said. He declined to say which candidates were invited back to interview.

"It was a very difficult decision. We took it extremely seriously," Manley said. "We held two or three weeks worth of conversations before we made our decisions because we had lots of good answers from good candidates that we felt all had the public school system in mind."

Given the difficult endorsement decision, Manley was asked if there was any talk of backing more than three of the candidates.

"We didn't want to water our endorsement down. We wanted our endorsement to mean something," he said.

The union typically donates $500 to each endorsed candidate.

"They'll obviously get a monetary donation but more than that, they will get labor support," he said "They get the endorsement of our union hall and we'll talk to our membership about the importance of voting for these folks to better the school system."

