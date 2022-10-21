Teamsters union reaches national contract with Costco

People form a long queue as they wait for the Costco wholesalers to open in Manchester, Britain
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Teamsters union, representing more than 18,000 workers, said it had ratified on Friday a national contract with Costco Wholesale Corp.

The first-ever national agreement provides members with significant wage improvements over the next three years and a substantial increase in pension contributions by Costco, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a statement.

In June, the union had rejected the company's initial contract offer by a vote of 93%, the union said.

"This is an earth-shaking win for Costco workers and the American labor movement. Corporations like Sysco, UPS, and Amazon remain on notice," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said.

The contract, which was ratified by a vote of 72% of the membership, also provides for higher semi-annual bonuses and a more flexible attendance policy, alongside other workplace benefits.

Costco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Rittik Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

    The Teamsters union on Friday said it had ratified its first-ever nationwide contract at Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) — a master agreement the union said offered better pay and other benefits to 18,000 workers across the U.S. The agreement provides “significant wage improvements over the next three years and a substantial increase in pension contributions by the employer,” the union said. The union said 72% voted in favor of the agreement, which comes after Costco union members in June rejected an earlier contract offer. Mike Bergen, chair of the Teamsters Costco National Negotiating Committee, said in the release that workers “weren’t afraid to strike if necessary, and the company knew they weren’t bluffing.”

