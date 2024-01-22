Teamsters union won’t be striking alongside Cal Poly faculty. Here’s why

The union representing skilled trade workers across the California State University system — including Cal Poly — called off its strike after reaching a “historic” contract agreement Friday, just days before faculty were expected to begin their own strike.

Teamsters Local 2010, which represents around 1,100 CSU workers and 80 Cal Poly employees, had been bargaining for three years with the university system.

On Friday, it reached an agreement with the CSU and subsequently called off its strike action scheduled for this week, according to a news release put out by the union.

The agreement will give members a 5% general salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2023, and salary steps while also maintaining pension and medical benefits, saving emergency pay, contracting protections and most importantly making raises not be budget contingent, as they were previously, according to the release.

“In the face of CSU’s unfair practices, lowball offers and stalling tactics, we harnessed the full power of workers by joining together as Teamsters, and with 60,000 of our fellow CSU union members in this fight—and we won,” bargaining team member Chris Rooney said in the release.

The union stated that members are not allowed to engage in sympathy strikes, but could choose not to cross the picket line of the California Faculty Association’s strike, which began Monday, based on “their individual conscience.”

The Teamsters had originally planned to strike alongside the faculty union, which is demanding higher wages and more support.

The agreement still has to go to a vote with the union’s membership at the union’s March meeting before it is ratified.