Teamsters, UPS Reach Tentative Deal, May Avoid Strike

Shipping giant UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday that both sides believe could avoid a massive nationwide strike.

UPS called it a “win-win-win” deal in a statement.

“This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive [and] serve our customers,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said.

The Teamsters said on Twitter that the union had “changed the game” and produced “the most historic tentative agreement in the history of UPS.”

The current contract expires on Aug. 1, and the union had vowed workers could walk off the job if a new deal hadn’t been reached by then.

