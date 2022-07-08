TEAMSTERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT SYSCO ARIZONA

TEAMSTERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT SYSCO ARIZONA

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 7, 2022

Teamsters Local 104 Members Authorize Strike After Weeks of Contentious Negotiations; Contract Expired July 3  

PHOENIX, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, more than 250 members of Teamsters Local 104 in Phoenix voted to authorize a strike at Sysco Arizona in Tolleson, Arizona. The vote to strike was nearly unanimous, with 97 percent of 228 participating members voting in favor.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
"We are fed up with the company's attitude towards its essential workers. We aren't backing down because we know what we deserve," said Curtis Barney, a five-year driver and Local 104 Steward. "We dedicate our lives to keep our communities fed. The company likes to remind us that we are essential, but guess what, we know we are essential! We cannot put up with this treatment anymore."

The contract with Sysco expired on July 3 and covers fleet drivers, warehouse workers, facility maintenance mechanics and fleet mechanics.

"The company is delaying and stalling negotiations. We still have numerous economic and non-economic articles open, and the company straight out refuses to address our concern with strike language, which is our members' right under the National Labor Relations Act," said Ryan Proctor, Local 104 Business Agent.

Local 104 members service restaurants, schools, and other businesses throughout Arizona. If the labor dispute at Sysco Arizona isn't settled soon, the Teamsters warn there will be a national impact.

"The Teamsters Union is currently in negotiations at several locations on both coasts, and our members at Sysco are united. If the company fails to offer a fair and reasonable deal for Local 104 members, there will be widespread repercussions across the country," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters International Vice President and Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We are gearing up for a fight and coordinating with locals nationwide to get our members what they deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:  
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
dmoskowitz@teamster.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-vote-to-authorize-strike-at-sysco-arizona-301582776.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

