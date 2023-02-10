TeamViewer AG's (ETR:TMV) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

TeamViewer AG's (ETR:TMV) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 38.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Germany, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, TeamViewer has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like TeamViewer's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 46% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 26% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 32% per annum over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 13% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why TeamViewer is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that TeamViewer maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - TeamViewer has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

