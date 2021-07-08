Teamviewer sees weaker Q2 billings growth, confirms guidance

FILE PHOTO: First day of trading of TeamViewer AG in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Teamviewer, the remote connectivity software specialist, on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected billings growth in the second quarter but stood by its full-year outlook on the back of strong trading in June.

Billings growth, the German company's preferred top-line metric, grew around 15% in the second quarter on a reported basis and by 18% at constant currencies, below its projections of at least 20% growth.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

