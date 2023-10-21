Teaneck driver charged with homicide after two passengers die in Saturday morning crash

A Teaneck man is facing vehicular homicide charges after two passengers in his car died when he veered off Teaneck Road early Saturday morning and crashed into a tree.

Teddy Mejia, 32, was arrested, according to a statement by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on Saturday morning. The arrest followed an investigation under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr.

Musella stated that police responded at 2:08 a.m. to the report of a single motor-vehicle crash on Teaneck Road, near Bilton Street, discovered the Mejia and two unidentified male passengers in the wreckage of a 2021 BMW M850i.

The passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were withheld pending notification of their families.

Mejia was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment. He also was placed under arrest, suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. A search conducted during his arrest revealed he possessed a controlled dangerous substance, Musella stated.

Following the overnight investigation, Mejia was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide while in violation of driving while intoxicated, and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He also received summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane.

Musella's statement described Mejia as a restaurateur.

Mejia was served with his charges at the hospital and will be remanded after release to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Teaneck NJ driver charged with homicide after passengers die in crash