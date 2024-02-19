Teaneck house fire that sent residents to hospital under investigation

TEANECK — A residential fire that sent two to the hospital in the early hours of Monday morning is under investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The first call reporting the fire at 850 Palisades Ave., was received by the township's Police Department at 12:30 a.m. First responders from Hackensack joined the township's Fire Department at the scene, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutors Office.

While working on extinguishing the fire, "multiple residents" were found trapped in the basement of the home. The residents were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment. It's unknown how many residents were located and transported or the injuries suffered.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, led by Acting Chief Matthew Finck, is conducting the investigation in conjunction with the Teaneck Police Department, under the direction of Andrew McGurr.

No further details were immediately available.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck NJ house fire on Palisades Avenue under investigation