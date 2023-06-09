Teaneck man dies after being pulled from water during rescue in Avon

AVON - A Teaneck man died after being pulled from the water during a rescue in Avon on Friday, authorities said.

Around 8:35 a.m., Avon Police responded to reports of two swimmers in distress at Sylvania Avenue Beach, according to police. At the scene, officers and members of the water rescue team got into the water and began searching for victims.

Sylvania Avenue Beach in Avon, the location of a water rescue on Friday morning that left one dead.

Ten minutes later, rescue swimmers found a female juvenile in distress and successfully got her out of the water, police said. She was taken to the hospital by first aid members.

A sign on the boardwalk at Sylvania Avenue Beach indicated that lifeguards were off duty and the beach was unprotected.

Sylvania Avenue Beach in Avon, the location of a water rescue on Friday morning that left one dead.

Around 10:00 a.m., a second victim, later identified as a 39-year-old Teaneck man, was found submerged and brought to the shore where lifesaving efforts began, police said. He was then taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Teaneck man dies after being pulled from water during rescue in Avon