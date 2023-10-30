Teaneck man ordered detained, hit with additional charges following fatal car crash

A Teaneck man accused of killing two of his passengers in an early morning single-car crash just over a week ago will remain in custody and now faces additional charges.

Teddy Mejia, 32, appeared virtually Monday before Bergen County Superior Court Judge David Labib for his detention hearing from his room at Hackensack University Medical Center. The live-streamed video showed Mejia wearing a neck brace.

The crash occurred on Oct. 21 just after 2 a.m. on Teaneck Road. According to authorities, Mejia and his two passengers, 40-year-old Hasbrouck Heights resident Rudy Rosales Escobar and 29-year-old Englewood resident Alexander Cosme Curruchich, were found in the wreckage of a 2021 BMW M850i. Both Rosales Escobar and Cosme Curruchich were pronounced dead at the scene.

During the hearing, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Anthony Talarico told the court that the evidence showed "an extreme indifference to human life."

The scene where two people were reportedly killed after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Teaneck Road near Hamilton Road in Teaneck, NJ around 2:45 a.m. on October 21, 2023.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced additional charges against Mejia in addition to the others on Monday.

Mejia is facing two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter as well as second-degree vehicular homicide while in violation of driving while intoxicated and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

If convicted, Mejia could face up to 60 years in jail and would be required to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Talarico said Mejia's blood alcohol level was .284, three times the legal limit and a urine sample showed cocaine in his system. At the hearing, the prosecutor said receipts showed Mejia had eight drinks within a two-hour period, including five double Jameson's and three Coronas.

"That's enough to knock a normal person out," Talarico said.

Mejia was driving 106 mph just five seconds before the car veered off the road over a residential lawn and split a tree in half, causing the BMW to overturn and crash, Talarico said, noting the speed limit was 35 mph.

Throughout his argument, Talarico pointed to multiple motor vehicle violations, saying Mejia "has a significant problem following the rules of the road" and posed a risk of serious harm to people in the community.

Mejia's attorney, Brian Neary, argued that the prosecutor's office was aware of the elevated blood alcohol level and could have inferred the excessive speeds based on the damage to the car but brought the aggravated manslaughter complaint later.

He also noted his client's driving record doesn't show an "aberrant" driving history to suggest he is "a menace on the roadway as a driver." Neary suggested the court release Mejia, require him to report to the court on a weekly basis and surrender his driver's license.

Talarico said Mejia has disregarded a suspended license in the past, which Neary said was in 2016, and he didn't find it a sufficient enough deterrent. Neary said Mejia's license wasn't suspended for driving reasons but for failure to pay an insurance surcharge.

"I would suggest we shouldn't conflate careless driving, reckless driving with the suspension," Neary said.

Labib agreed with the state, saying there was "an increased risk" based on the number of years Mejia could face in prison. Labib also said he had a problem with taking Mejia's license because of the amount of alcohol and drugs found in his system.

"His ability to think clearly, his ability to actually make a decision to not get into that car even if I took his license is very questionable," Labib said. "And I still believe he poses a significant danger to the community."

Mejia can appeal the decision within seven days.

