Teaneck man sentenced to 8 years for yearslong Ponzi scheme

A Teaneck man was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to money laundering in a Ponzi scheme, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Chander Singh was charged in 2020 with perpetrating the scheme in order to help his investment firm, SC Capital Investors LLC, stay afloat. Prosecutors said Singh solicited money from 30 investors, promising them double digit returns and rolled losses from a previous failed company. The scheme had been going on since at least 2014.

Singh, founder of the company, enlisted his parents, his brother and a family friend, all of whom work as real estate agents, to be part of the scheme, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Singh and the co-conspirators defrauded the victims out of as much as $4.7 million over five years, prosecutors said.

Investigators were tipped off about Singh in February 2020, and he was charged that November.

In exchange for a guilty plea to first-degree money laundering, prosecutors recommended a second-degree sentencing range. The eight-year sentence also comes with a three-year parole ineligibility.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck NJ man gets 8 years in prison for $4.7M Ponzi scheme