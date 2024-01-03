Teaneck murder case will be on 'Dateline.' What to know about Rob Cantor and Tony Tung

A Manhattan man convicted of killing his estranged wife's lover will be the subject of NBC's Thursday "Dateline" episode.

Sui Kam "Tony" Tung was convicted in July for a second time for the killing of Robert Cantor, his wife's lover, over a decade ago. Originally convicted in 2016, a panel of appellate judges overturned the conviction.

He was convicted of murder, arson, weapons charges, stalking and desecration of a human body.

Robert Cantor's killing

On March 6, 2011, Cantor was found, shot in the back of the head, in his burned-out Teaneck home on Elm Street, in the room in the basement where he and Tung's now ex-wife, Sophie Menuet, had consummated their relationship. He was doused with grain alcohol and set on fire.

He was killed three days after Menuet had served Tung with divorce papers and a year to the day after she had moved out of their Manhattan apartment.

Tony Tung trial

After a month of jury selection, Tung's trial began in June with the defense arguing there was no physical evidence to tie Tung to Cantor's death.

Prosecutors David Malfitano and Joe Torre spoke of how Tung became obsessed and jealous after his marriage began to fall apart and how he learned Menuet had begun a relationship with Cantor.

During her testimony, Menuet spoke about how the relationship between her and Tung began to break down and that her role as the family's main breadwinner was burning her out.

She met Cantor during a wine-and-cheese event after a lecture on the aging brain in September 2009. He confessed later in an email that he liked her but Menuet told him she was married with three children and wasn't looking for a relationship. After continued communication, she began to develop feelings for Cantor, telling the court she was unhappy in her marriage to Tung and how Cantor gave her the courage to break it off with her husband.

It wasn't long after Valentine's Day 2009 when Cantor began receiving concerning anonymous emails and Meinet said some emails she had sent Cantor were forwarded to Tung's email and she discovered spyware installed on her computer.

Defense attorney Ian Silvera hammered a former Bergen County Prosecutor's Office police officer about the pressure faced by the prosecutor's office by Cantor's friends and family for an arrest.

Silvera said Tung had been in the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office's crosshairs since Cantor's death and that it took the office over a year to arrest him.

Before sentencing the Manhattan man to life in prison, Judge Christopher Kazlau called Tung's actions "pure evil acts."

Dateline episode

The "Dateline" episode includes interviews with friends and family of Cantor, former Bergen County Prosecutor John Molinelli and investigators.

The episode “The Room Downstairs” airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on NBC.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Tony Tung and Robert Cantor: A Dateline episode murder case primer