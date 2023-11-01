Teaneck teen in clown mask charged in Halloween night slashing, police say

A Teaneck 16-year-old was charged on Halloween night with stabbing and slashing another teen, police said.

In a statement, police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said the assault unfolded at about 8:56 p.m. He said officers responded to multiple 911 calls at the Seasons Express store, located at 465 Cedar Lane.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 14-year-old victim from Teaneck who had sustained a deep facial cut and a stab wound to the buttocks.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, police said.

The attack took place on the sidewalk of Garrison Avenue, between Cedar Lane and Beverly Road, McGurr stated. Witnesses described the suspect as a male dressed in dark clothing and wearing a Halloween clown mask.

NJ news Montclair mansion once home to radio personalities and mini golf pioneer listed for $3.5M

According to the statement, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole and officer Luis Duenas of the Bogota Police Department detained someone matching the suspect's description near the intersection of Linden Avenue and West Grove Street in Bogota.

The 16-year-old from Teaneck was taken into protective custody, and a search revealed he had a utility knife partially covered in blood, police said.

The police said they have not yet established a motive for the assault, and there is no indication of any prior confrontation between the victim and suspect.

The 16-year-old faces aggravated assault and weapons charges.

The suspect was taken to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center, police said. The stabbing remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck NJ teenager charged in Halloween stabbing, slashing