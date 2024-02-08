'If they tear it all down, Greentown is gone.' Neighbors opposed to roundabout proposal

A petition has been started for residents opposed to a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Cleveland Ave. and State St.. in Greentown. Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

LAKE TWP. − Robert Pavkov III grew up in Greentown.

He cares about the neighborhood and its future.

That's why he's launched an online petition opposing a potential plan by Stark County to install a roundabout at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue NW and State Street NW, also known as "Greentown Square."

Residents are worried that a roundabout — or any major construction that would involve demolishing buildings around the intersection — would destroy Greentown.

"Pretty much everyone that saw the plans, nobody wants it. Nobody here wants it," Pavkov said. "People that live outside of here want it because they think it's going to speed their way to work faster. That's it. It's not people who actually live here and actually care about the community."

The Stark County Engineer's Office sent letters to property owners in December alerting them to the upcoming project, which is designed to ease frequent traffic issues and backups. The letters shared information about the preliminary design process and confirmed that the project may include the county acquiring nearby buildings.

The project could involve adding turning lanes or building a roundabout. Despite a final decision not being made and construction not starting until 2027, residents already are mounting opposition. Pavkov's petition has more than 400 signatures so far.

"If they tear it all down, Greentown is gone," said Patty Garber, who lives on Cleveland Avenue near the intersection.

In an email, county engineer Keith Bennett said he "would like to avoid if possible" the purchase of buildings near the intersection.

He said the county is still looking at the options, and alternatives will not be ready for public input until around September.

"Our goal is to see if we can improve traffic flow, keep the impacts to the adjacent properties to a minimum and hopefully not have to take full properties," he said.

Right now, there's a traffic signal at the intersection. There were 23 accidents there from 2020 to 2022, according to the Stark County Area Transportation Study's most recent report on dangerous intersections.

Carrie Pavkov and son, Robert Pavkov III discuss the petition which has been started for residents opposed to a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Cleveland Ave. and State St. in Greentown. Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

'It could be taken care of in a much simpler way'

Pavkov's mom, Carrie Pavkov, who lives in the community, said she signed the petition because she wants to preserve the history of the square.

"It's going to make massive changes to our community," she said. "It could be taken care of in a much simpler way than tearing up the community for a roundabout."

She wants the engineer's office to consider other options that may be less disruptive and favors adding left turn lanes to the east and west side rather than constructing a roundabout.

Garber compared the square to other areas where the county has recently constructed roundabouts.

"All of the other roundabouts they put in this area, none of them wiped out a town, and that's what this one will do," Garber said. "It'll wipe out a town."

According to the Bennett, Stark County has seven roundabouts on county highways, three on state routes and two in the city of Canton.

Bloom on the Square is one of the businesses which will be affected by the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Cleveland Ave. and State St. in Greentown. Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Rachel Harker is co-owner of boutique Bloom On the Square which sits on the northeast corner of the intersection. She is worried about the future of her business.

"Regardless, it would affect this business because it'll bring the road up to the front door," she said.

The business has been open for about a year, but Harker's family has owned the building on the square for over 20 years. She said she hopes the county won't have to purchase buildings.

"Ultimately what they decide, they decide," she said.

Patty Garber and Carrie Pavkov discuss the petition which has been started for residents opposed to a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Cleveland Ave. and State St. in Greentown. Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

'A roundabout is not going to fix it'

The intersection has a history of congestion, particularly during rush hours, but the residents said they don't believe a roundabout will help.

According to the engineer's office, the intersection sees approximately 7,000 vehicles per day on State Street and 12,000 per day on Cleveland Avenue.

The county previously worked to help mitigate accidents at the intersection by changing the traffic signal timing on Cleveland Avenue. Split phasing was also introduced, which has opposite sides take turns so that left turns are protected. Bennett said this helped reduce accidents but slowed down traffic flow.

"We have really made that situation much better, but have really compromised the capacity of the intersection," he said.

Robert Pavkov III said that change helped.

"It's improved, it's definitely better," he said. "But I reckon a roundabout is not going to fix it."

From working at the boutique, Harker said she has observed some of the issues at the intersection.

"I've been here every day for over a year and I've probably seen 50 or 60 accidents," Harker said. "There is a problem, but I don't think that would fix the problem."

For now, the county hired engineering and architecture firm Burgess & Niple to conduct field work and survey the area, which will conclude in the summer.

