A tear-filled reunion: Missing cat reunited with owners after five years

Pilar Gonzales-Reed holds Henry the cat on Jan. 22, 2024. Henry was missing for five years before reuniting with his owners on Jan. 18, 2024.

PORT HURON — There were tears of joy and relief when Henry the cat was reunited with his owners after going missing five years ago.

Eric Reed and Pilar Gonzales-Reed moved to the Port Huron area from California five years ago with Henry. After letting him out of his crate to sniff around outside and get used to his new surroundings, Henry took off. Then on Thursday, the couple got a call from St. Clair County Animal Control that Henry had been brought in.

The couple reunited with their cat the same day.

"It is so wonderful," Gonzales-Reed said. "I still cry when I look over at our little Henry. Well, our big Henry, actually. He's twice as big as our dog."

Gonzales-Reed said she and her husband searched everywhere when Henry went missing. They left his crate outside for him, they checked newspapers and called animal shelters. She said they were heartbroken at the time.

The couple stopped looking for Henry after a year. They said they just hoped that someone had found him and took him in.

Getting Henry back was an incredible moment for the couple.

Eric Reed holds Henry the cat on Jan. 22, 2024. He said Henry has always been a very independent and friendly cat.

"When they brought Henry out to us, I just burst out crying and held him tight in my arms," Gonzales-Reed said. "I just couldn't get enough of him. We wish he was able to talk and tell us all the stories he must have."

Henry was relatively healthy when he was brought to St. Clair County Animal Control. He was already neutered before being brought there, and the staff gave him some updated shots. Gonzales-Reed said he is missing part of his ear and has some scars, but is still the calm, cool cat she remembers.

Gonzales-Reed said she and her husband will be spoiling the now 12-year-old cat to make up for lost time.

Henry had only been at St. Clair County Animal Control for a few hours on Thursday before being reunited with his owners. Staff at animal control was able to find Reed and Gonzlez-Reed by scanning Henry's microchip.

Henry the cat was missing for five years before being reunited with his owners.

St. Clair County Animal Control Director Melissa Miller said everyone at the shelter was very excited to see this reunion.

"This situation shows just how beneficial microchips are for pet owners," she said.

The staff at St. Clair County Animal Control always post to social media when a stray animal is brought in. Miller said she and her staff always love to see pets reunited with their owners.

Gonzales-Reed said she feels the bad rap animal controls sometimes get is unwarranted. She said the staff were nothing but kind to her and her husband.

The couple adopted Henry from a feral cat community in California when he was a kitten. They said getting him microchipped was one of the best decisions they could have made.

"He's always been a very independent and friendly cat," Eric Reed said. "We think someone must have been taking care of him, too."

The couple hopes that if someone had been taking care of Henry while he was missing that they will come forward. She said they would like to thank that person for taking care of their boy.

