Tear gas routs man wanted on warrant

Jun. 16—A few tense moments came to an end last week when tear gas was used to force a man deputies said was threatening violence when they attempted to serve a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

Kevin John Keefe, 67, Apache Trail, Lake Tansi, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and retaliation for past action, according to Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Mitchell Ward's report.

The incident occurred June 10 in the recreational trailer park off Cherokee Trail in Lake Tansi around 6 p.m., when Lake Tansi Police and Security officers attempted to serve Keefe with a warrant.

When Ward arrived on the scene, he attempted to make contact with Keefe in an effort to convince the suspect to surrender. During the failed negotiation attempts, Keefe is alleged to have called the sheriff's office and told the receptionist "there would be gunfire" if officers did not leave.

The decision was then made to send a tear gas canister into the camper. Keefe exited the camper carrying an item that resembled a gun but turned out to be something else. The man stumbled to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.

Keefe was jailed under $40,000 bond and faces a future hearing in General Sessions Court.

