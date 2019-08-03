From tear gas to trouble taking the bus: How Hong Kong has adapted to a life of constant protest

Protesters are enveloped by tear gas along a road outside the Tsim Sha Tsui police station - AFP

Another day, another zig-zagging protest and yet another violent showdown with police.

Hong Kong police today fired teargas and rubber bullets at demonstrators in Tsim Sha Tsui, a popular tourist area lined with luxury shops and hotels, after tens of thousands took to the streets in defiance of increasingly stern warnings from Beijing.

The violence - on the ninth consecutive weekend of protests - erupted not far from where protesters had earlier caused long tailbacks by briefly blocking a cross-border tunnel in Hung Hom.

In the iconic Victoria Harbour, some removed a Chinese flag from its pole and ceremonially flung it into the sea, while another group gathered by a police station in Wong Tai Sin.

This city of 7 million people is facing its worst political crisis since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

Demonstrators first gathered to protest a law that would allow the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China but the movement has grown into a wholesale rejection of increasing Chinese influence.

While on occasion millions have marched in long snaking protests down main avenues, smaller demonstrations have created pockets of chaos throughout the city.

Life for residents is falling into a new, unpredictable rhythm - with the arrival of night-time often bringing clouds of tear gas as police use increasing force to disperse crowds.

In the sweltering heat of summer, the city feels strained to its limit as train drivers, police and health workers work around the clock.

There are protest signs everywhere you look - on overpasses, shops and building-fronts - while slogans like “Reclaim Hong Kong! Revolution of our time!” have been scrawled on pavements and inside fitting rooms.

On Saturday demonstrators started in a public park in Mongkok, before they spun off the approved march route and spread to different corners of the city

Bus passengers were forced to walk home as vehicles were left bumper-to-bumper by the crowds.

One van driver rolled down his window to hand an umbrella to a passing demonstrator - the accessories are now more commonly used to shield against facial detection than the weather, even though Hong Kong is deep in typhoon season.

Next to a hastily-erected barrier, an ice cream truck playing the Blue Danube Waltz sold cone after cone to first-aid workers and protesters, while others handed around McDonald’s burgers.

Protesters have adopted the Bruce Lee mantra “Be Like Water” to underline their fluidity.

On Monday they have called for a citywide strike and rallies in seven neighbourhoods.

But a mostly spontaneous movement with no leaders can lead to confusion.

On Saturday protesters looking to join the march, locals trying to get home and tourists keen to do some shopping all asked the Telegraph – clearly identified in a media vest – which direction to go.

Riot police gather to clear streets in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on August 3, 2019 Credit: AFP More

“Where are the protesters?” said Judy Chu, 68, a retiree waiting for the crowds to arrive at a park, the end point of a march. “I was planning to support the protest, but for some reason they aren’t here yet.”

Tired activists sat on the ground sharing snacks and watching online feeds of standoffs in other parts of the city

Even the police can seem confounded as they scramble around the city to protect landmarks, a particular concern for authorities after a radical group of protesters stormed the legislative council building last month.