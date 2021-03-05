'Teardown' gets Steam Workshop support with over 100 mods

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Destruction-fueled heist game Teardown barrelled to the top of the Steam game charts when it landed in early access in October. Over 8,000 concurrent players quickly seized upon the chance to fully destroy its voxel art environments, levelling entire buildings in their wake. After releasing level design tools a few months back, the game's latest version brings Steam Workshop support with access to about 100 mods. 

To give you a taste of the spoils, developer Tuxedo Labs has handpicked some of its favorites including "The Junkyard" map (which has already amassed over 12,000 subscribers) that lets you shred cars using a "ShredDozer," along with other hybrid wrecking machines, and perform stunt jumps over stacked vehicles. Other mods let you cause havoc with the Quake II railgun and play a target-shooting minigame using a canon. There's also another map that crams in a giant hydraulic press, hamster wheel, a slingshot, and an obstacle course. 

TuxedoLabs has also added a Heist Example map in the built-in mods to get players creating their own missions and has optimized the game's core physics engine to better handle large-scale destruction scenarios. Teardown is expected to remain in Steam early access throughout 2021. 

Recommended Stories

  • Valve halts development on 'Artifact,' makes it free for everyone

    Valve is done with Artifact.

  • France 'could join Italy' and block AstraZeneca exports as Australia asks EU not to stop shipments

    France has threatened to block shipments of coronavirus vaccines from leaving the European Union after Italy denied 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca jabs to Australia. The threat came as Australia said it was seeking assurances from the European Commission that future vaccine shipments would go ahead. French health minister Olivier Veran said on Friday that his country could block shipments of Covid vaccines to non-EU countries and was in discussions on the matter with European counterparts. “I understand (the Italian position). We could do the same thing,” said Mr Véran when asked by BFM TV if France could follow suit. “We’ll see. The more doses France has, the happier I will be as health minister,” he added. “We believe in a European approach … France has the right to talk to its European neighbours to ensure that laboratories respect their commitments and contracts. That seems to me to be common sense.” His comments came after Italian prime minister Mario Draghi announced he would block a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia on Thursday. Mr Draghi, supported by the European Commission, said it was blocking of quarter of million doses because the drug manufacturer had failed to meet its EU contract commitments. On Friday, Lia Quartapelle, an Italian politician of the Democratic Party (PD), said the move was legal due to EU law, and said: "I'm amazed by the fact that the problem is that Italy bans the export and the problem is not AstraZeneca not delivering what is written in the contracts. "Italy is coming under scrutiny for something that is allowed while AstraZeneca is doing something that is not allowed under the contract it signed. I do not understand why." However, German health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday that while drug manufacturers must honour vaccine supply contracts to Europe, Germany had not yet had any reason to stop shipments of shots produced domestically to other countries. "As of today, we have not had the reason not to authorise the delivery of vaccines to other parts of the world," said Mr Spahn, echoing the French minister’s call for a common EU stance. He said he had not spoken to his Italian counterpart.

  • Nubia's new Red Magic phone packs a 165Hz screen and up to 18GB of RAM

    Nubia is back with the Snapdragon 888-based Red Magic 6 series gaming phone, which boasts a faster internal fan, along with two world firsts in the mobile market: a 165Hz display and up to 18GB of RAM.

  • Razer's smart glasses are like Echo Frames with blue light filtering

    It's officially announcing the Anzu smart glasses today that will filter out blue light and also project audio into your ears without drowning out environmental sound completely.

  • Hilaria Baldwin opens up about having 2 babies who are 'almost like twins'

    The 37-year-old podcaster and yoga instructor recently welcomed her sixth child with her husband Alec Baldwin, about six months after their fifth.

  • How Pariti is connecting founders with capital, resources and talent in emerging markets

    According to Startup Genome, Beijing, London, Silicon Valley, Stockholm, Tel Aviv are some of the world's best startup ecosystems. Startup ecosystems from emerging markets excluding China and India didn't make the organisations' top 40 list last year. For instance, only 25% of funding goes to early-stage startups in Sub-Saharan Africa compared to more than 50% in Latin America, MENA, and South Asia regions.

  • Sonos' next portable speaker will reportedly cost $169

    The Sonos Roam looks to address many of the complaints people had with the company's previous Bluetooth speaker.

  • 'Coming 2 America' gets an early release on Amazon Prime

    You can watch the 'Coming to America' sequel on Amazon right now, one day early.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • A popular flea collar was linked to nearly 1,700 animal deaths, report says, but the EPA hasn't issued any warnings about it

    Seresto flea and tick collars for cats and dogs have been linked to thousands of animal injuries and deaths since 2012, USA Today found.

  • PSL T20 cricket postponed after outbreak up to 7 positives

    The Pakistan Super League was postponed indefinitely after three more coronavirus cases on Thursday raised the tally to seven in the Twenty20 cricket tournament. The decision was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board after the owners of the six teams were reluctant to continue, even with the option of a five-day 'circuit-breaker.' “They (owners) made it very clear that the players were not in a mental state to continue,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in Karachi.

  • Any new nuclear deal with Iran should be 'dramatically improved': Israel

    Steinitz, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged U.S. President Joe Biden to put "enormous pressure" on Iran to change its behavior and dismantle its nuclear program, which he said could affect not only the Middle East, but Europe and the United States. "All countries in the Middle East see eye to eye that this is a devastating threat that should be prevented in advance," Steinitz said at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit online conference, speaking alongside counterparts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. "Iran is a big shadow," Steinitz said referring to the effect of Iran's actions over its neighbors Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

  • Northern Irish loyalist paramilitaries withdraw support for 1998 peace deal

    Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary groups have told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal. While the groups pledged "peaceful and democratic" opposition to the deal, such a stark warning increases the pressure on Johnson, his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin and the European Union over Brexit. Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal, known as the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement, ended three decades of violence between mostly Catholic nationalists fighting for a united Ireland and mostly Protestant unionists, or loyalists, who want Northern Ireland to stay part of the United Kingdom.

  • How Rishi Sunak's Budget will affect household finances in the UK

    The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his budget for the coming year on Wednesday. Here's the main measures and what they mean for people in the UK.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • How police are warding off threats from QAnon and militias threatening violence on 4 March

    Analysis: US Capitol Police trying a measure of transparency for a change

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Hong Kong democracy campaigners kept in custody after marathon bail hearing

    A Hong Kong judge kept 47 pro-democracy activists in custody on Thursday after four days of bail hearings in a case that has drawn global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush dissent. Thirty-two defendants were denied bail by chief magistrate Victor So, while 15 were granted bail but still kept in custody after government prosecutors said they would appeal against that decision. The case is the most sweeping use yet of the city's new national security law, which imposes punishments of up to life in prison for serious charges including subversion.