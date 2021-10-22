Tearful Alec Baldwin asked why he was handed 'hot gun' after fatal shooting on set: Report

Actor Alec Baldwin was distraught and shocked after fatally shooting a crew member on the set of his latest movie, asking repeatedly why he was given a "hot gun," according to a new report.

The 63-year-old star broke down in tears as he was questioned by Santa Fe authorities following the tragic mishap on the set of Rust, a western he was producing and starring in, Showbiz 411 reported. A single shot from a prop gun Baldwin apparently did not know was loaded killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

“In all my years, I’ve never been handed a hot gun,” Baldwin repeatedly said following the accident, according to the account.

Photographs posted on social media in the aftermath of the incident showed the Oscar nominee doubled over in anguish on the set and later, outside the sheriff's office in Santa Fe County. Baldwin is not expected to be changed in the incident, although an investigation is continuing.

The tragedy led to sympathy from Twitter users who mourned Hutchins's accidental death.

What happened on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie is a horrible tragedy. Truly heartbreaking.



But since no one knows what happened YET please let’s wait for the investigation BEFORE we cast aspersions about something we don't know anything about. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 22, 2021

The development is the latest and most serious incident in the actor's brilliant but turbulent film and television career. He has been known for fighting with paparazzi, assaulting a man over a parking space, berating his daughter as a "rude, thoughtless little pig" in a leaked telephone call, and attacking others who disagree with his far-left politics.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor in 2003's The Cooler, scored two Emmys and a slew of nominations for his lead role in NBC's 30 Rock, and earned a Tony Award nomination for best actor for his 1992 work in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Baldwin, who briefly hosted an MSNBC cable news show, has been politically vocal, playing former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. In April 2020, the actor compared Trump to COVID-19, saying the vaccine for Trump would come in November when the election took place. Later that year, Baldwin said Trump should be buried in a Nazi graveyard with a swastika put on his grave.

